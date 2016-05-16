Menu

The Bootstrapped VC

The Bootstrapped VC

Backstage Capital is a venture capital fund that invests in exceptional women, people of color, and LGBT tech founders. Started from scratch in the Fall of 2015, we have now invested nearly $2M across 40+ companies in the U.S.

And we're just getting started.

I'm your host, Founder & Managing Partner Arlan Hamilton. We'll go behind the scenes to show you what it's like to build a fund from scratch, and give you deep insights into what investors are really looking for. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You might steal a donut. But that'll have nothing to do with us. Keep it fresh!

Episodes

Subscribe

Mission & Values Podcast

S2E6. BeVisible – Andrea Guendelman

Learn about the company culture of a startup leading a movement to drive change in the Latinx professional community.

Listen Now

🔒 Headliner Resources
Backstage Capital.
Get Backstage news in your inbox.
Subscribe Subscribe to our Newsletter